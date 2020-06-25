Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toll from COVID-19 in Mexico rises by 945

The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 947 to 24,324 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:03 IST
Toll from COVID-19 in Mexico rises by 945
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], June 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 947 to 24,324 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,473 to 196,847 within the same period of time.

"As of today, 196,847 people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and as they showed symptoms of COVID-19, we regard them as confirmed cases," Alomia said in a televised address. A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,288 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 793 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 481,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Vandi powers Grizz past Knicks in NBA 2K League

Zach Vandi Vandivier averaged 40.3 points, 10 assists and five steals per game as Grizz Gaming came from behind to beat Knicks Gaming 2-1 in NBA 2K League action Wednesday. In the nights other matches, 76ers GC rallied past Pistons GT 2-1 f...

Martial's hat trick leads Man United to easy 3-0 win

Converting from a winger to a central striker is bringing the best out of Anthony Martial at Manchester United this season. The French forward scored his first hat trick for United in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League ...

U.S. Northeast governors order quarantine of visitors from coronavirus hot spot states

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak...

Churches will be allowed to open if they comply with COVID-19 safety protocols: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Wednesday said churches will be allowed to reopen if the concerned authorities comply with all the safety protocols in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The Archbishop announced stringent rules while rolling ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020