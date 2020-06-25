Toll from COVID-19 in Mexico rises by 945
The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 947 to 24,324 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:03 IST
Mexico City [Mexico], June 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 947 to 24,324 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,473 to 196,847 within the same period of time.
"As of today, 196,847 people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and as they showed symptoms of COVID-19, we regard them as confirmed cases," Alomia said in a televised address. A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,288 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 793 fatalities.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 481,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)
ALSO READ
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking direction to ensure private hospitals do not charge COVID-19 patients exorbitanatly
Arizona calls for emergency plan as COVID-19 spikes after reopening
Mexico's coronavirus peak still weeks off, 600 new deaths tallied
COVID-19 magnifies challenges to business in China -European business group
World Bank approves $12.8m project to help Maldives mitigate impact of COVID-19