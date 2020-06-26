Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian lawmaker investigated in China influence probe

Police and intelligence officers searched the Sydney home of New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane and also had a warrant for his parliamentary offices, said state Labor leader Jodi McKay. Australian Federal Police confirmed they'd searched a home in Sydney as part of an investigation and there was no threat to the community.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:06 IST
Australian lawmaker investigated in China influence probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Australian state lawmaker was suspended from his party Friday and his home was searched in an investigation of alleged influence by China. Police and intelligence officers searched the Sydney home of New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane and also had a warrant for his parliamentary offices, said state Labor leader Jodi McKay.

Australian Federal Police confirmed they'd searched a home in Sydney as part of an investigation and there was no threat to the community. Moselmane has not been charged with any crime and it is not clear what sparked the investigation. He did not speak about the investigation to reporters Friday.

In April, he stood down as assistant president of the New South Wales upper house after praising Chinese President Xi Jinping's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Xi had demonstrated "unswerving leadership" and decisiveness. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Moselmane had taken nine privately funded trips to China since entering the state Parliament in 2009, with disclosure records showing his transport and hospitality costs were often met by Chinese government officials or agencies.

McKay, the state Labor leader, said the search came as a surprise to her. "It's dreadfully concerning. It's terrible," McKay said. She said there is an expectation that whatever members of Parliament do is in the best interests of the people.

"I'd hope every single MP in the Parliament not just on the Labor side but the Liberal and National Party side and crossbench has that at the heart of their actions," she said. McKay said Moselmane's party membership was being suspended and he would no longer sit in the Labor parliamentary caucus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of the conservative Liberal party said he was aware of an investigation that had been going on for some time. "It's elevated to a new level today," he said. "They need to take action is necessary and the government is absolutely determined to ensure that nobody interferes with Australia's activities. We won't cop anyone coming and seeking to interfere in our political system." Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter said espionage and foreign interference threaten Australian national security.

"It is worth saying that the government is sharply focused on activity in this area as evidenced by the complete rewrite of the laws applying to espionage and foreign interference and also foreign influence," he said in a statement. China and Australia have been increasingly at odds in recent weeks. Morrison last week said a state actor he refused to name was increasing cyberattacks against Australia. Many assume he was referring to China. That came after China banned beef exports from Australia's largest abattoirs, ended the trade in Australian barley with a tariff wall, and warned its citizens against visiting Australia.

Those measures are widely interpreted as retaliation for Australia's advocacy of an independent probe into the origins and spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

John Menzies CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign, with Chairman Philipp Joeinig taking a more active role as the firm navigates a tough period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Wilson will join Wi...

Beyonce to be felicitated with Humantarian Award at 'BET Awards 2020'

Popstar Beyonce will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th edition of the BET Awards. The American award show, which was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, aims to celebrate African Americans and...

Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India....

Detailed Benefits on how one can Grow Their Enterprise With a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by the Economic Times - The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020