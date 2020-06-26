DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 26

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JUNE 26 ** PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron holds a video meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin - 1330 GMT KHARTOUM - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki left for Khartoum today for a three-day working visit (to June 27).

HANOI - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a news conference to conclude the 36th ASEAN Summit. - 1115 GMT HANOI - The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation's summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference. - 0100 GMT

OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference as parliament prepares for summer recess - 0830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 KUALA LUMPUR - APEC trade ministers hold virtual meeting (to June 28).

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts a global summit with world leaders and "Global Goal: Unite for our Future - the Concert" with Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber among others. - 1300 GMT Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for climate Timmermans, Commisioner for energy Simson and Commissioner for cohesion Ferreira speak at the event, Just Transition - Coal Regions in Transition virtual week & Carbon Intensive Regions

** BRUSSELS - Didier Reydners, EU Commissioner for justice debates the establishment of an EU mechanism on democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights with EU lawmakers - 1145 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference at Meseberg castle near Berlin. - 1400 GMT

LJUBLJANA - Presidents of Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia meet Slovenia President Borut Pahor at Brdo pri Kranju to discuss regional topics. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 30 ** NOUAKCHOTT - French President Emmanuel Macron meets leaders of West African states in Nouakchott to discuss the fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel, where French military forces are involved.

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on global trade, WTO and the COVID-19 crisis. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reform Elisa Ferreira speaks at an online event on "Coal Regions in Transition". - 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for justice, Didider Reynders, speaks at an event presenting the European Data Protection Supervisor strategy for 2021-2024. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 2

** BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year. GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 4

UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives.

WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra. LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700.

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT

PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST, 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx