Twitch bans Dr Disrespect for unspecified violation

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was banned by Twitch on Friday for an unspecified violation of the streaming platform's rules. Twitch wrote in a statement regarding Dr Disrespect, "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

Esports journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau reported that the ban is permanent, though Twitch did not confirm that. Dr Disrespect gained fame as a streamer of games including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Apex Legends. He previously was credited as one of the designers of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare during his time working for Sledgehammer Games.

In June 2019, Dr Disrespect was briefly banned from Twitch after his live stream followed him into a public bathroom at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. He was reinstated by Twitch two weeks later. Dr Disrespect, whose Twitch channel has more than 4 million followers, was selected the Streamer of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in both 2017 and 2019.

--Field Level Media