Odd News Roundup: A taste of democracy: South Korea’s 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cereal and more

A taste of democracy: South Korea's 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cereal

It is being hailed as a major win for democracy in South Korea. After 16 years in exile, a president this week triumphantly returned to claim his rightful place - on the front of a box of green onion-flavored cereal. The limited edition of the Chex cereal sold out within two days when it hit online stores, following years of almost ceaseless campaigning by enthusiasts.