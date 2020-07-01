Left Menu
Liquid advance to cs_summit 6 NA upper-bracket final

100 Thieves led 13-12 before Liquid claimed the final three rounds for a 16-12 victory. The second map, Dust II, was similarly tight.

Team Liquid edged 100 Thieves 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the upper-bracket final of the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event. Evil Geniuses will oppose Gen.G Esports on Wednesday in the second upper-bracket semifinal, with the winner to face Liquid in the upper-bracket final on Friday.

The Evil Geniuses-Gen.G loser will square off with 100 Thieves on Thursday in the first round of the lower bracket. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on Sunday, in which the upper-bracket victor will start with a one-map advantage. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. On Tuesday, Liquid and 100 Thieves went back and forth on the first map, Nuke. 100 Thieves led 13-12 before Liquid claimed the final three rounds for a 16-12 victory.

The second map, Dust II, was similarly tight. Liquid moved ahead 13-12 by winning six consecutive rounds, but 100 Thieves claimed each of the next four rounds to wrap up a 16-13 win. 100 Thieves led the decisive third map 6-3 and then 9-8 shortly after halftime before Liquid sealed the series with a 16-12 decision.

The star of the match was Canada's Keith "NAF" Markovic, who led Liquid with 64 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential. Australia's Justin "jks" Savage was the only 100 Thieves player with a positive kill-death differential at plus-1 while teammate Sean "Gratisfaction" Kaiwai of New Zealand had a squad-best 60 kills. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $22,000, 2,000 2. $16,000, 1,875

3. $12,000, 1,750 4. $9,000, 1,625

5. $6,500, 1,500 6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club 9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph

10. no money, 875 -- Team One 11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy --Field Level Media

