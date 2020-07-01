Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM holds China in 'clear and serious breach' of pact, confirms citizenship route for Hong Kong

We made clear that if China continued down this path, we would introduce a new route for those with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for citizenship.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:32 IST
UK PM holds China in 'clear and serious breach' of pact, confirms citizenship route for Hong Kong
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday held China in "clear and serious breach" of the Sino-British agreement under which Hong Kong had been handed over to the Chinese authorities and confirmed that a citizenship route will now be offered to Hong Kong's British National (Overseas) passport holders. Addressing his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, Johnson said China's new National Security Law is a threat to the rights and freedom of the region and in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law.

"We stand for rules and obligations and we think that is the soundest basis of our international relations. The enactment and the imposition of this National Security Law constitute a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It violates Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and is in direct conflict with Hong Kong Basic Law," he told MPs in Parliament. "The law also threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the Joint Declaration. We made clear that if China continued down this path, we would introduce a new route for those with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for citizenship. And, that is precisely what we will do now," he said.

The UK has committed to make it easier for the estimated 350,000 Hong Kong residents who are British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders to come to the UK, as well as nearly 2.6 million others who are eligible to BNO status. Under current rules, they are entitled to visa-free access to the UK for six months but under a new "bespoke" system this will be further extended. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab followed up Johnson's comments with a statement to the Commons in response to China's imposition of what has been branded an "anti-protest" law in Hong Kong and laid out the specific aspects of the new law which are a "flagrant assault" on the rights guaranteed under the Sino-British agreement.

"We want a positive relationship with China. We recognize its growth, its stature, and the powerful role it can play in the world. It is precisely because we respect China, as a leading member of the international community, that we expect the Chinese government to meet its international obligations, to live up to its international responsibilities," he said. The minister said that though the Chinese government failed to live up to its commitments and undermined international trust, the UK will ensure it keeps its word to the people of Hong Kong.

"We will grant BN(O)s five years limited leave to remain, with the right to work or study. After these five years, they will be able to apply for settled status. And after further 12 months with settled status, they will be able to apply for citizenship," said Raab. "This is a special, bespoke, set of arrangements developed for the unique circumstances we face and in light of our historic commitment to the people of Hong Kong," he added. He said that further details of the new visa route will be laid out in Parliament by Home Secretary Priti Patel in due course.

"China's decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong is deeply regrettable," Patel said in a statement. "Now China have imposed this law we will launch a new immigration route for British Nationals Overseas and their families. The UK has a historic and moral obligation to British Nationals Overseas in Hong Kong and we will honor our commitment to them," she said.

The UK Home Office said the new bespoke route for BN(O)s will be implemented in the coming months, with an exact date and further details to be confirmed. In the meantime, any British National (Overseas) citizens wishing to come to the UK will be able to do so after standard checks. Opposition Labour Party shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy welcomed the government's move following the "deeply shocking" move by China and ensuing arrests in Hong Kong which she said have "stunned the world". But she stressed that the government must ensure the new citizenship route for Hong Kong's BNO passport holders is enforced in an equitable way and not limited to only rich Hong Kong residents who can afford a move to the UK. "We are concerned that this must not become a scheme simply for wealthy Hong Kongers to abandon the city and leave others behind," she said. The new law, which targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments up to life in prison, came into effect on Tuesday. Critics say the law, approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping, effectively puts an end to the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined in the 1985 Joint Declaration, a legally binding agreement signed by the UK and China which protected certain freedoms in the territory for at least 50 years. China rejects criticism of its actions, on what it says are internal matters.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

In legal setback, U.S. judge strikes down Trump asylum restrictions

A U.S. federal judge late Tuesday struck down President Donald Trumps hardline rule that curtailed asylum applications by migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a legal setback that follows a recent Supreme Court defeat over another immigratio...

Swiss to quarantine travellers from high-risk COVID countries

Individuals returning to Switzerland from regions deemed to be at high risk from the coronavirus will be quarantined, the government said on Wednesday, as the country tries to halt a recent upswing in the number of new cases of the disease....

AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. US Customs and Border Protection officia...

Trump: I'll veto defence bill to keep Confederate base names

President Donald Trump is vowing to veto a massive defence bill to keep military bases such as Ft Bragg named after Confederate officers, swimming against sentiment in his own party and imperiling a 3 per cent pay raise for the troops. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020