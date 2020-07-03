UK PM Johnson: We have to stick up for our friends in Hong Kong

UK PM Johnson: We have to stick up for our friends in Hong KongReuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:15 IST
Britain must stick up for the people of Hong Kong, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
"We have to stick up for our friends in Hong Kong, we have to stick up for their freedoms for the rights to association to free speech," he told LBC radio.
"We gave a commitment in 1984 to look after them ... to make sure that we stood by them, and we will."
