Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoot To Kill take PCS 1 NA title on tiebreaker

Shoot To Kill received $54,000, and Wildcard Gaming got $34,000. Susquehanna Soniqs, who won the first round Friday and came in second in the next round, finished in third place with 146 points. Oath Gaming, the victor in the tournament's 20th and final round, placed fourth with 139 points, and Zenith Esports came in fifth with 131 points.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 10:11 IST
Shoot To Kill take PCS 1 NA title on tiebreaker
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

After 20 rounds of the PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America event, the top two teams could barely be separated. Shoot To Kill and Wildcard Gaming wound up identical totals of 198 points, leaving the championship to be determined by a kill-points tiebreaker. Shoot To Kill emerged victorious thanks to a 126-113 edge.

Wildcard Gaming won six of the 20 rounds, including three of the five, played Friday, but it wasn't enough to overtake Shoot To Kill, who won three rounds, none on Friday. Shoot To Kill did have two runner-up rounds on Friday, though. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was due to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and the Asia Pacific competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August. The 24-team North America event had a minimum prize pool of $200,000, with the amount rising based on sales of in-game items. Shoot To Kill received $54,000, and Wildcard Gaming got $34,000.

Susquehanna Soniqs, who won the first round Friday and came in second in the next round, finished in third place with 146 points. Oath Gaming, the victor in the tournament's 20th and final round, placed fourth with 139 points, and Zenith Esports came in fifth with 131 points. PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America standings, with total points (points for placement, points for kills) plus prize money

1. Shoot to Kill, 198 (72, 126), $54,000 2. Wildcard Gaming, 198 (84, 113), $34,000

3. Susquehanna Soniqs, 146 (59, 87), $29,000 4. Oath Gaming, 139 (49, 90), $24,000

5. Zenith Esports, 131 (39, 92), $19,000 6. Fabled, 124 (44, 80), $14,000

7. Houston Hardshifts, 123 (42, 81), $13,000 8. 303 Esports, 121 (40, 81), $10,000

9. Radiance, 117 (38, 79), $9,000 10. Exodus, 109 (41, 68), $8,500

11. Comets, 98 (29, 69), $6,000 12. Illusion Esports, 87 (30, 57) , $6,000

13. Any Trolls in Chat, 65 (21, 44) , $6,000 14. Liberate, 62 (26, 36), $5,500

15. Tactical, 57 (10, 47), $4,500 16. Elus1ve, 51 (15, 36), $4,500

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 1030 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which inclu...

Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says

Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported. Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of ...

Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion; ignoring warning will cost India: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. Gandhi also shared ...

England batsman Pope says absence of fans won't affect intensity during first Test against Windies

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope says the absence of spectators in the first Test against the West Indies starting here on July 8 will not lessen the teams intensity. The three-Test series will be played behind closed doors due to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020