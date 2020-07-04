Shoot To Kill take PCS 1 NA title on tiebreaker

After 20 rounds of the PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America event, the top two teams could barely be separated. Shoot To Kill and Wildcard Gaming wound up identical totals of 198 points, leaving the championship to be determined by a kill-points tiebreaker. Shoot To Kill emerged victorious thanks to a 126-113 edge.

Wildcard Gaming won six of the 20 rounds, including three of the five, played Friday, but it wasn't enough to overtake Shoot To Kill, who won three rounds, none on Friday. Shoot To Kill did have two runner-up rounds on Friday, though. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was due to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and the Asia Pacific competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August. The 24-team North America event had a minimum prize pool of $200,000, with the amount rising based on sales of in-game items. Shoot To Kill received $54,000, and Wildcard Gaming got $34,000.

Susquehanna Soniqs, who won the first round Friday and came in second in the next round, finished in third place with 146 points. Oath Gaming, the victor in the tournament's 20th and final round, placed fourth with 139 points, and Zenith Esports came in fifth with 131 points. PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America standings, with total points (points for placement, points for kills) plus prize money

1. Shoot to Kill, 198 (72, 126), $54,000 2. Wildcard Gaming, 198 (84, 113), $34,000

3. Susquehanna Soniqs, 146 (59, 87), $29,000 4. Oath Gaming, 139 (49, 90), $24,000

5. Zenith Esports, 131 (39, 92), $19,000 6. Fabled, 124 (44, 80), $14,000

7. Houston Hardshifts, 123 (42, 81), $13,000 8. 303 Esports, 121 (40, 81), $10,000

9. Radiance, 117 (38, 79), $9,000 10. Exodus, 109 (41, 68), $8,500

11. Comets, 98 (29, 69), $6,000 12. Illusion Esports, 87 (30, 57) , $6,000

13. Any Trolls in Chat, 65 (21, 44) , $6,000 14. Liberate, 62 (26, 36), $5,500

15. Tactical, 57 (10, 47), $4,500 16. Elus1ve, 51 (15, 36), $4,500