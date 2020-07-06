BIG rally past Team Vitality to win cs_summit 6: Europe

BIG outlasted Team Vitality on Sunday en route to securing a 3-2 victory in the grand final of the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. BIG, who dropped a 2-1 decision to Team Vitality in the upper-bracket final on Friday, earned a rematch the following day after posting a 2-1 win against OG in the lower-bracket final.

Vitality opened Sunday's best-of-five battle with a one-map advantage by virtue of winning the upper bracket. They rebounded from a 16-8 setback on Mirage and pushed BIG to the brink after securing a 16-11 victory on Inferno in the third map. BIG, however, answered with 16-10 wins on both Dust II and Overpass to win the 16-team, $125,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event.

Ismailcan "XANTARES" Dortkardes recorded 83 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential to pace BIG, who pocketed $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points for winning the tournament. Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut had 79 kills and Richard "shox" Papillon notched a plus-9 kill-death differential for Vitality, who received $22,000 and 1,875 RMR points for their second-place finish.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1. $34,000, 2,000 -- BIG

2. $22,000, 1,875 -- Team Vitality 3. $17,000, 1,750 -- OG

4. $13,000, 1,625 -- Heroic 5. $10,000, 1,500 -- GODSENT

6. $7,500, 1,375 -- Fnatic 7. $5,500, 1,250 -- North

8. $4,000, 1,125 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas 9. $3,000, 1,000 -- G2 Esports

10. $2,200, 875 -- ENCE 11. $1,600, 750 -- FaZe Clan

12. $1,200, 625 -- Movistar Riders 13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

--Field Level Media