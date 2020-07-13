Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis. Pelosi says Trump 'messing with' children's health on school reopenings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of "messing with" children's health on Sunday and said federal guidelines on reopening schools amid the coronavirus outbreak should be mandatory. The Democratic House of Representatives leader sharply criticized the Trump administration for advocating a return to school in the fall as coronavirus infections surge across the country, particularly in states that reopened their economies earliest during the pandemic. U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise by 62,918 to 3.2 million total

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 3,236,130 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,918 cases from its previous count and said that the number of deaths had risen by 906 to 134,572. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2YZZFUn) Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire, 18 sailors injured

A three-alarm fire erupted on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, prompting an evacuation of the vessel and sending about 18 sailors to the hospital with minor injuries, Navy and local fire officials said. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze, which struck at about 8:30 a.m. local time aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel. U.S. Congress needs compromise to extend COVID-19 unemployment payments, Pelosi says

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she believes U.S. lawmakers can find a compromise on extending jobless benefits and unemployment insurance for Americans struggling amid coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. "We have to find a compromise because we must extend it," Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the Union." U.S. weighs limited options to deal with China over Hong Kong: WSJ

The United States is weighing restricted options to deal with China over its recent moves in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, as tensions between Washington and Beijing heat up. Steps against Hong Kong's financial system risk hurting U.S., Western and Hong Kong companies and consumers, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-weighs-limited-options-to-punish-china-over-hong-kong-11594576800?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=10, citing U.S. officials and analysts. U.S. appeals court says first federal execution in 17 years can proceed Monday

The first federal execution in 17 years is set to go ahead on Monday after a U.S. appeals court overturned a lower court injunction, saying a lawsuit by the victims' family that had put the execution on hold had no legal standing. Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted of killing three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, is due to be put to death by lethal injection at the U.S. Justice Department's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana. Trump's push to reopen schools part of bid to boost suburban standing

President Donald Trump's demand for U.S. schools to fully reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic is central to an emerging re-election strategy that seeks to resuscitate his flagging support in the nation's critical suburbs. Trump in recent weeks has taken stances on hot-button issues his campaign hopes will appeal to suburban voters, particularly women, who have soured on the Republican president since his 2016 election and continue to move away as the virus rages across the country and the economy sputters. Touchless: How the world's busiest airport envisions post-COVID travel

With COVID-19 ravaging the aviation industry, airlines and airports worldwide are reining in costs and halting new spending, except in one area: reassuring pandemic-wary passengers about travel. "Whatever the new normal (...) it's going to be more and more around self-service," Sean Donohue, chief executive of Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW), told Reuters in an interview. Hedge fund Chatham's bid wins auction for Miami Herald publisher McClatchy

Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management's bid succeeded in a court-supervised auction for bankrupt news publisher McClatchy Co, the news company said on Sunday. The Miami Herald publisher said Chatham's proposed deal, which needs a court confirmation and other regulatory approvals, would help it exit Chapter 11 protection in the third quarter.