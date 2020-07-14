Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to spend $95 bln on green projects to boost economy

Last week Seoul said it would invest 2.6 trillion won on its own version of the Green New Deal, and set a 2035 deadline to stop registration of vehicles with internal combustion engines. It vowed to convert 4,000 of the capital's fleet of 7,396 public buses to electric or hydrogen power by 2025, and promised more conversion incentives for new taxis.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:42 IST
S.Korea to spend $95 bln on green projects to boost economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea outlined a plan on Tuesday to spend 114.1 trillion won ($94.6 billion) on a "New Deal" to create jobs and help the economy recover from the coronavirus fallout, anchored in part by "green" investment in electric vehicles and hydrogen cars. The six-year plan will build digital infrastructure and a stronger safety net for job seekers, but its "Green New Deal" aspects have drawn attention as they aim to cut heavy reliance on fossil fuels in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"The coronavirus pandemic once again reaffirmed the urgency of responses to climate change," President Moon Jae-in said in a speech, adding that the new projects were expected to create about 1.9 million jobs through 2025. The plan envisages investment in smart grids to manage electricity use more efficiently, promotion of remote medical services, a work-from-home policy for businesses and online schools based on fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks, and tax breaks for telecoms providers who install the systems.

First proposed by Moon's ruling party ahead of the parliamentary election in April, the plan set ambitious goals of net-zero emissions by 2050, an end to funding of overseas coal plants, and introduction of a carbon tax. But environmental groups criticized the initiatives as a light on measures to rein in emissions.

"This plan is a half-baked deal that lacks the goal of curbing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 and a roadmap to reach that," Greenpeace Korea said in a statement.

ELECTRIC AND HYDROGEN-POWERED CARS

A lawmaker helping to draft the legislation, Lee So-young, defended the lack of a nationwide timeline to phase out vehicles with internal combustion engines, saying it could be challenging for major auto exporters such as South Korea to adopt one. "It's easier for auto-import oriented countries like the United Kingdom to set a timeline," she said.

South Korea aims to have 1.13 million electric vehicles (EVs) and 200,000 hydrogen cars on the roads by 2025, up from 91,000 and 5,000 each by the end of 2019, Moon said, while the government would add more charging stations for the vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung said flagship Hyundai Motor and sibling Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million EVs in 2025, together with targeting more than a tenth of global market share.

Hyundai Motor plans to launch a next-generation electric vehicle with a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) for every charge, which will take 20 minutes or less, Chung said in a televised message. It aims to export 1,600 hydrogen-powered trucks to Europe by 2025, and develop a new system that doubles battery life at half the price, he said.

That system will also suit ships, trains, aircraft, buildings, power plants, and military purposes, he added. Last week Seoul said it would invest 2.6 trillion won on its own version of the Green New Deal, and set a 2035 deadline to stop registration of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

It vowed to convert 4,000 of the capital's fleet of 7,396 public buses to electric or hydrogen power by 2025 and promised more conversion incentives for new taxis. Seoul also plans 4,000 charging stations for EVs and 65 for hydrogen-powered cars by 2035, up from 1,090 stations for EVs and four for such cars now, said city official W.S. Cho. ($1=1,206.5000 won)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilot sacked as deputy CM, party's Rajasthan unit chief

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthans deputy chief minister and the partys state unit chief. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Me...

12 African leaders selected to join Facebook Community Accelerator 

As part of its focus in bringing people together and building communities, Facebook Facebook.com today announced the 12 African community leaders who have been selected to join Facebooks Community Accelerator bit.ly2Wj59Hp, a six-month prog...

COVID-19: KDMC acquires 80 per cent beds at pvt hospitals

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtras Thane district has acquired 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for treatment for COVID-19 patients, an official said on Tuesday. In an order issued on Monday, municipal commission...

Samsung: 6G earliest commercialization could be as early as 2028

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercializati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020