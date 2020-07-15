Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada tweaks rules to help foreign students enroll amid COVID-19 restrictions

which caught us by surprise, we didn't expect this," said Christine McWebb, assistant vice-president, International Operations at Waterloo. As part of the plan announced Tuesday, Immigration Canada said it will fast-track permit processing for foreign students who submit complete applications online, and offer two-stage processing to allow applicants to start their studies even if some of their documentation is delayed due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-07-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 02:24 IST
Canada tweaks rules to help foreign students enroll amid COVID-19 restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada on Tuesday said it would make it easier for foreign students to study online from abroad and to qualify for a work permit after graduation amid strict border closures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The changes come after Canada ramped up approvals of new study permits for foreign students in May, even though the country's borders remain closed to all non-essential travel. In Washington on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's government unexpectedly reversed course on an order handed down a week ago that could have forced tens of thousands of foreign students to leave that country if their schools moved to offering online-only courses due to COVID-19.

That order had seemed a boon for Canadian universities, which compete with their U.S., British and Australian counterparts to attract English-speaking foreign students. Foreign students pay more than domestic students and can help bolster university finances. Canada issued 30,785 study permits in May to new foreign students, up 11% from 27,810 permits in May 2019.

The University of Toronto told Reuters its international acceptances were up nearly 20% compared to last year, and the University of Waterloo, in Canada's tech-hub region, said it has seen interest from foreign students jump. "We are significantly higher than in other years for international students ... which caught us by surprise, we didn't expect this," said Christine McWebb, assistant vice-president, International Operations at Waterloo.

As part of the plan announced Tuesday, Immigration Canada said it will fast-track permit processing for foreign students who submit complete applications online, and offer two-stage processing to allow applicants to start their studies even if some of their documentation is delayed due to the pandemic. It will also allow foreign students to count time spent studying online from abroad toward eligibility for a post-graduation work permit, so long as at least 50% of their program is completed in Canada.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK plans recommending masks in all public places, the Telegraph reports

The United Kingdom could soon recommend face coverings in all public places including offices and other workplaces, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, a day after the government said masks will be made mandatory in shops from July 24.Offici...

Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture -studies

U.S. oil and gas drilling along with agricultural production worldwide are driving up global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, two new studies show.That marks a shift from the 2000s, when methane output from human activity came...

Airbnb bookings pick up, crosses 1 million mark on a single day

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on July 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A major part of the bookings are for ...

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2’s release time, get other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is highly anticipated superhit web TV series. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.The production work f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020