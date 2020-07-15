Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 255,769

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Wednesday reached 255,769 after 2,165 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 172,810 people have recovered so far across the country.

On Tuesday, 67 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,386. The ministry data showed that the total number of active coronavirus patients in Pakistan was 77,573.

Out of the total 255,769 cases detected, 107,773 were in Sindh, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,001 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,315 in Islamabad, 11,239 in Balochistan, 1,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,688 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A total of 1,627,939 tests have been performed, including 21,749, in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also said that no patient is on the ventilator in PoK and Balochistan. However, 339 ventilators were occupied in the rest of the country. Pakistan had allocated 1,825 vents for the COVID-19. There were 733 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities with 3,727 patients admitted across the country. The rest are isolating themselves at home.