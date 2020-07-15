Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASEAN looks to boost sub-regional development

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is emerging and playing a central role in the region, thus looking to converge Mekong sub-regional cooperation with its development goals, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:12 IST
ASEAN looks to boost sub-regional development
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is emerging and playing a central role in the region, thus looking to converge Mekong sub-regional cooperation with its development goals, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam. The ASEAN Forum on sub-regional development held in Hanoi on July 14 was the first activity of the bloc to discuss measures to create harmony and connect the Mekong sub-regional cooperation programs with ASEAN and other sub-regions, thus contributing to the common goal of narrowing development gaps in ASEAN and building a strong ASEAN Community, he said.

Raising some solutions to promote coordination and connectivity among economic corridors of ASEAN's sub-regions, Dung said the involved parties should work together to devise policies and mechanisms to address border gate issues. ASEAN has reached agreements on border crossing among member countries, but each needs to concretize them in their policies and measures to facilitate the completion of procedures at border gates.

Keiju Mitsuhashi, deputy country director of the Vietnam Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank (ADB), said there was the increasing importance of physical to digital connectivity. In this post-COVID-19 period, digital connectivity is becoming more and more important to substitute and complement physical connectivity. Since 1992, ADB and other donors have supported the cooperation of the Greater Mekong Sub-region, which comprises Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and China's Yunnan Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"We [ADB] have worked in three different layers, firstly, working directly within ASEAN, Greater Mekong Sub-region. Secondly, we have worked on cross-border projects, in which the two countries will be connected better. Thirdly, we have worked in-country projects. Each country will increase capacity to be connected with others," he told media. Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, shared several challenges in the Mekong River Basin due to fast socio-economic development exacerbated by climate change.

They include extreme droughts, forest fires, flash floods, heavy rains, rising sea levels, typhoons, and saltwater intrusion. She highlighted the great potential for increased renewable energy development in ASEAN countries including wind, solar, biomass, and hydropower.

"If countries cooperate more closely and pursue a common framework of energy development that has an increase in renewable energy sources, this could lead to a reduction of the development of mega hydropower plants, which in turn will reduce severe environmental risks, especially to the Mekong region, while accelerating energy security for the ASEAN region," she said. Founded in 1967, the ASEAN groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....

Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company is expecting its businesses to be hit very substantially in the current financial year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its focus during 2020-21 will be on cash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020