Florida tops 10,000 virus cases, reaches 300,000
PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:41 IST
Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and reached 300,000 total infections. Florida has 10,181 confirmed cases and a total of 301,810 since the outbreak began there March 1. The state confirmed 112 deaths -- the third time in the last seven days its eclipsed 100 – and 4,626 total COVID-19 deaths.
Florida's rolling seven-day average for deaths has increased to 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago. As of Tuesday, Florida had the No. 2 death rate in the United States, slightly behind Texas.
When the coronavirus was ravaging New York three months ago, it recorded 799 deaths on April 9 and a top seven-day average of 763 deaths on April 14.
