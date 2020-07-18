Left Menu
Number of Americans who disapprove of Trump's handling of coronavirus rising, shows poll

With continuing surge in number of COVID-19 cases, American's approval of President Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus has declined significantly, according to a Washington Post-ABC Poll.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 10:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With a continuing surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Americans' approval of President Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus has declined significantly, according to a Washington Post-ABC Poll. The Post-ABC poll conducted between July 12-15, shows 38 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the outbreak. This is a significant decline from 46 percent in May and 51 percent in March. Sixty percent disapprove, up from 53 percent in May and 45 percent in March, reported Washington Post.

The poll was conducted among a random national sample of 1,006 adults, with 75 percent of interviews conducted by cellphones and the rest on a landline. The margin of sampling error for overall results is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Over half of the public, that is around 52 percent strongly disapproves of the US President's handling of the pandemic.

According to the Washington Post report, the US President now faces credibility problems with the public with more than 6 in 10 saying they do not believe what he says about the outbreak, including 2 in 3 political independents and nearly 3 in 10 Republicans. While the US President has called on states to ease restrictions to boost the economy, for the majority of Americans, controlling the virus is a higher priority.

The poll showed 63 percent majority say it is more important to try to control the spread of the virus even if it hurts the economy, up from 57 percent in May. The share who "strongly" favor controlling the virus's spread over restarting the economy has grown from 41 percent in May to 52 percent in the latest survey, reported Washington Post. Around 8 in 10 Americans say they are wearing one most or all of the time when they come close to others in public.

The partisan gap in infection fears has closed somewhat in the past two months with the share of Republicans who are at least somewhat worried has risen from 44 percent to 54 percent, while worry among Democrats has held steady at 79 percent in May and 81 percent today. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, 3,641,539 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the US with fatalities related to the virus rising to 139,176.

