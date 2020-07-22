Xinjiang reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

China's Xinjiang province reported nine new domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Xinhua reported citing the regional Health Commission. All new confirmed cases were in the capital Urumqi. Urumqi also reported 14 new asymptomatic cases.

Xinhua reported that by Tuesday, Xinjiang had reported 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 asymptomatic cases, and 3,162 people were still under medical observation. Chinese authorities had on Sunday declared the Xinjiang province in the country's far west in a "wartime situation" after the region reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Urumqi had gone into sudden lockdown last Thursday after confirming one new local COVID-19 patient and three asymptomatic cases. (ANI)