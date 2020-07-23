Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

Senior U.S. diplomat says U.S., China can still cooperate on North Korea A senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that the United States and China can still work together against North Korea's development of weapons of mass destruction, despite tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 05:24 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis. In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: "It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better." U.S. gives China 72 hours to shut Houston consulate, Trump says other closures 'always possible'

The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world's two biggest economies. The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday the Chinese mission in Houston was being closed "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." Explainer: What are the main areas of tension in the U.S.-China relationship?

The U.S. demand this week that China close its consulate in Houston is the latest in a string of disputes that have taken the relationship between the world's two biggest economies to its lowest point in decades. Here are the main points of contention between Beijing and Washington: Yemen's children starve amid rising fears of famine

Weighing just 9kg at ten years old, Hassan Merzam Muhammad is so emaciated by the severe malnourishment plaguing hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children like him that he can no longer walk. Fears of famine in Yemen are resurfacing, the United Nations says. A U.N. report Wednesday said Yemen was returning to "alarming" levels of food insecurity. Pandemic hit to haj saddens would-be pilgrims

This year's haj will be a time of sadness for many Muslims around the world prevented from travelling to Saudi Arabia, but a decision to honour local health and security staff in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus has won praise. For the first time in the modern era, amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, Muslims from abroad will be unable to attend the pilgrimage. British PM seeks to revive strained relations with Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to play down tensions with Scotland during a visit on Thursday, saying that the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom. The ties that bind the kingdom's constituent parts - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have been badly strained by Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak. Scotland's pro-independence government opposes leaving the European Union and accuses Johnson of mistakes in responding to COVID-19. Senior U.S. diplomat says U.S., China can still cooperate on North Korea

A senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that the United States and China can still work together against North Korea's development of weapons of mass destruction, despite tensions between Washington and Beijing. "North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs undermine our shared strategic interest in peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. China agrees that diplomacy is the preferred approach to resolving the issue of North Korea’s denuclearization," Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said. Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021 - WHO's Ryan

Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday. WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus's spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels. U.S. was 'late to the party' in the Arctic, says Pompeo

The United States and allies have been too slow to react to Chinese and Russian interests in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Danish public broadcaster DR in a recorded interview on Wednesday. "I think we have all been a little bit naive to watch not only the Russians but the Chinese interest there continue to become more and more aggressive," Pompeo told DR during a diplomatic visit in Copenhagen. World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to U.N. in September

World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States - like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un - to participate. The annual high-level meeting had been shaping up to be a week-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements due to likely travel issues.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prosecutors say Chinese researcher is evading arrest in San Francisco consulate

The FBI believes that a Chinese researcher, accused of visa fraud for hiding her affiliation with the Chinese military, has been holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco for a month, according to court filings.The filings in U.S. ...

'Make farming profitable vocation in Telangana': KCR to agriculture dept

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting with officials from the agriculture department at Pragathi Bhavan in which he urged them to make farming a profitable vocation in the state. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Ry...

Worker in building housing White House staff tests positive for coronavirus -NBC News

A cafeteria employee who works in a building where some White House staffers have offices has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported on Wednesday.The White House is conducting contact tracing after the worker in the Eisenhow...

Ireland allows travellers from 15 countries without quarantine requirement

Travellers from 15 countries, excluding the United States and the United Kingdom, will be allowed to visit Ireland without requiring a 14-day self-quarantine measure, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media on Wednesday local tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020