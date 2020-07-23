US House votes to repeal Trump administration's travel bans
The United States House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday (local time) aimed at repealing the Trump administration's travel bans. The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act was passed with a 233-183 vote, largely along party lines, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, it is unlikely to be taken up in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority. Jerrold Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that the bill would stop "executive overreach by preventing the president from abusing his authority to restrict the entry of non-citizens into the United States."
The bill, according to the statement, would also repeal travel restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump, which critics have called "discriminatory and unconstitutional". Trump first issued the travel ban in 2017, barring entry to those coming from several predominantly Muslim countries. (ANI)
