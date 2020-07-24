Troops to help Australia state in virus tracing
Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that if someone who is a newly diagnosed coronavirus case does not answer after being telephoned twice, soldiers will accompany a health official to the infected person's home for a contact-tracing interview on the doorstep. Anyone who is not at home will likely be fined for failing to home quarantine while awaiting a negative test result. Previously, failure to contact an infected person by phone was not followed up with a house call.PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:47 IST
The premier of Australia's COVID-19 hot spot, Victoria state, says the military will be used to bolster contact-tracing efforts. Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that if someone who is a newly diagnosed coronavirus case does not answer after being telephoned twice, soldiers will accompany a health official to the infected person's home for a contact-tracing interview on the doorstep.
Anyone who is not at home will likely be fined for failing to home quarantine while awaiting a negative test result. Previously, failure to contact an infected person by phone was not followed up with a house call. Mask wearing became compulsory Thursday in Victoria's capital of Melbourne, which is Australia's second-largest city.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Victoria
- Daniel Andrews
- Melbourne
ALSO READ
Australian city wakes to another lockdown as more state borders close
Cricket-Australia must tour England for 'health' of the game: Langer
Australian city wakes to another lockdown as more state borders close
Australia warns citizens of increased risk of detention in Hong Kong
Australian PM to announce assistance for Hong Kong citizens - govt sources