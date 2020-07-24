Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump lets New Yorkers back into federal travellers program

In its announcement Thursday, Homeland Security said it was reversing New York's expulsion from the program because the state legislature in April had amended the law to allow federal officials to access the records of people applying for trusted traveller status. But in a court filing later Thursday, attorneys for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which had been representing the Department of Homeland Security in the legal fight over the state's expulsion, disclosed that federal officials had also misled the court about some key facts in the dispute.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 09:14 IST
Trump lets New Yorkers back into federal travellers program

Five months after it kicked New Yorkers out of trusted traveler security programs in a spat over immigration policy, the US Department of Homeland Security has reversed itself and told a court it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the matter. The department announced that New Yorkers would once again be allowed to enroll and re-enroll in Global Entry and other federal travel programs that allow vetted travellers to avoid long security lines at airports and the US border.

President Donald Trump's administration in February booted New Yorkers from the programs, saying it was taking the action because a newly enacted state law allowing unauthorised immigrants to get driver's licenses had cut off some federal access to state motor vehicle records. In its announcement Thursday, Homeland Security said it was reversing New York's expulsion from the program because the state legislature in April had amended the law to allow federal officials to access the records of people applying for trusted traveller status.

But in a court filing later Thursday, attorneys for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which had been representing the Department of Homeland Security in the legal fight over the state's expulsion, disclosed that federal officials had also misled the court about some key facts in the dispute. The Trump administration had claimed that New York's policy limiting access to criminal history information found in motor vehicle records was unique among the states, and made it impossible to determine whether someone qualified for trusted status.

In truth, several states plus Washington D.C. also don't provide access to driving history information, the lawyers wrote. And yet all of those states, including California, were allowed to remain in the program. "Defendants deeply regret the foregoing inaccurate or misleading statements and apologise to the Court and plaintiffs for the need to make these corrections at this late stage in the litigation," the government attorneys wrote.

They also asked the judge to permit them to withdraw motions and briefs that sought dismissal of the lawsuit, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and informed the court that New Yorkers were being let back into Trusted Traveler programs "effective immediately." James said in a statement that the removal of the ban was "a victory for travelers, workers, commerce, and our state's economy." The announcement comes at a time when international travel has been severely curtailed because of the pandemic, and a number of countries have barred U.S. travelers because of the high number of cases in the country. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who met with Trump at the White House to try to allow New Yorkers to rejoin the program and restart the importation and exportation of vehicles, said the fix protected New Yorkers' privacy while addressing federal concerns.

"I am glad that this issue has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers," he said. In its announcement that the state was being readmitted to the program, DHS officials said New York's amended law, while restoring some federal access, is still "antithetical" to the agency's mission and data access policies.

"Nonetheless, local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalise information sharing between law enforcement entities," Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China shares drop as Washington and Beijing clash over consulates

China shares slumped on Friday as investors fretted over a sharp escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington after China said it would retaliate against the U.S. move to close its consulate in Houston. China ordered the closure of...

US surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases

More than four million people in the US have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to the data, the US has till now reported 4,021,053 COVID-19 cases and 143,967 deaths. Meanwhile, the total COVI...

U.S. admits making false statements in New York' Trusted Traveler' suit

The U.S. government admitted late Thursday it had made false statements in a lawsuit brought by New York state and told a court it would immediately lift a ban on New York residents participating its Trusted Traveler Program. The disclosure...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for a third day in a row, while the head of the World Health Organization said that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020