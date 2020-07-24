China's Xinjiang reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Xinjiang reported 13 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the regional health commission. As per the commission, the 13 confirmed patients were all in the capital Urumqi.

The region also registered 19 new asymptomatic cases, all in Urumqi, on Thursday. According to Xinhua, Xinjiang had 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 asymptomatic cases, and 3,346 people were still under medical observation.

Chinese authorities had on Sunday declared the Xinjiang province in the country's far west in a "wartime situation" after the region reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Urumqi had gone into sudden lockdown last Thursday after confirming one new local COVID-19 patient and three asymptomatic cases. (ANI)