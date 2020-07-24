Afghanistan reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Afghanistan reported 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 within one day, taking the tally to stand at 35,988 on Friday, the health officials informed Tolo News. As per the Health Ministry data, seven new cases were reported in Kabul, 18 cases in Herat, one each in Kandahar, Bamiyan, Nangarhar, Parwan, Badakhshan and Laghman, two each in Panjshir and Kapisa, six cases in Badghis, four in Kunduz and five in Kunar.

The ministry also reported 14 deaths and 52 recoveries within the same duration. The total deaths in the country now stand at 1,225. The country has so far registered 24,573 recovered cases, the health officials said.

The deaths were reported in Kabul (13) and Helmand (1), according to data provided by the Ministry of Public Health on Friday. Data by the Public Health Ministry indicate that there are 10,190 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)