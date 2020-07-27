Singapore reports 469 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore on Monday reported 469 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 imported infections, taking the country's total count to 50,838. There were two new cases in the community -- one is a Singaporean (citizen) and one is a foreigner holding work pass, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All 15 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore. The remaining new cases are foreigners on work permits and residing in foreign worker dormitories.

A total of 173 patients remain in hospital while 4,648 are recuperating in community facilities as of Sunday, said the MOH. With 169 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 45,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore and Malaysia have settled arrangements for cross-border travel between both countries, but are not yet ready to allow daily commuting..