'Good things' on COVID-19 therapeutics to be announced in 2 weeks: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will announce good news regarding therapeutics developed for COVID-19 infection within the next two weeks.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 03:59 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will announce good news regarding therapeutics developed for COVID-19 infection within the next two weeks. "With respect to therapeutics, I can tell you that I think over the next couple of weeks, we will have some really, very good things to say... We will have some announcements on that over the next two weeks," Trump told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release that US scientists have begun a phase three trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by biotechnology company Moderna. The NIH plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinical research sites with the participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who do not have COVID-19.

Earlier, during an event in Florida, Vice President Mike Pence said that vaccines are showing such great promise something and one should be available later this year or early next year. The US has reported more than 4.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 146,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

