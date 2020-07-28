Left Menu
Development News Edition

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

As China blatantly continues to commit crimes against the Uyghurs in the name of homogenisation, the global community has only now realised the way Beijing used the global war on terror post 9/11 attacks as a pretext to carry out the elimination of the ethnic clan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:39 IST
High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Rushan Abbas As China blatantly continues to commit crimes against the Uyghurs in the name of homogenisation, the global community has only now realised the way Beijing used the global war on terror post 9/11 attacks as a pretext to carry out the elimination of the ethnic clan.

The irony is not lost on the Uyghur community that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and all Muslim-majority countries, in particular, are displaying absolutely no interest in the welfare of the Uyghur Muslims, as they are also victims of China's massive campaign of lies. It is essential that Islamic countries, and our Muslim brothers and sisters, wake up and stand with us before they also become enslaved as our people are. Uyghurs today are a picture of what could be the future for them as China is waging war on Islam and announcing to the world that they are re-writing the Holy Qur'an. The Campaign For Uyghurs compiled a report last week named "China's Genocide in East Turkistan - referred to as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by the Chinese government. This report lays out how each condition of genocide as defined by the United Nations is being met by the Chinese regime's actions towards the Uyghurs. There must be greater recognition of the need to label these atrocities as what they are: Genocide.

The report includes numerous case studies of Uyghurs being forced out of their homes and thrown into concentration camps. Women and children are special targets of the Chinese officials as they attempt to bring down the Uyghur population. Women are subjected to forced sterilisations. According to the news reports, Communist Party cadres are appointed to live inside of the Uyghur homes under a "pair up family" program to supervise the family. For most women, whose husbands are in the concentration camps or prisons, making them subject to sexual abuse, as many of these Chinese men have been photographed and filmed sharing their beds. There are also reports that more than 500,000 Uyghur children are sent to state-run orphanages. There they are made to forget their habits and religion, their identities, and their language. The homes vacated by the Uyghurs are given to Han Chinese from other parts of China who migrate to our homeland. They are given jobs, money and other preferential treatment in order to change the demographics while the Uyghurs are transferring out to be used as slave labour across China in the excuse of "unemployment". The United Nations should set up an independent commission, preferably in consultation with the International Court of Justice, to physically probe the atrocities against Uyghurs.

There are many necessary actions to be taken, and we must remember that this is not just the calamity of the Uyghurs, it is a test for humanity. As China continues to push the limits of what atrocities it can get away with, the civilized nations of the world must defeat a common enemy, which is in this case, the worldview of the Chinese regime that justifies the use of concentration camps and slavery, making this acceptable, and even rewarded behaviour in the modern age, by hosting the 2022 Olympic Winter games. We must no longer perpetuate the belief that decoupling from China is costly. What is the cost of human life? What is the cost of an entire ethnicity, my people? On the contrary, it is too costly to continue to have any cordial relationship with China! 13 tons of hair, perhaps but a portion of what is being taken from prisoners, seized recently, a product of this genocide. How can this image not pierce our conscience? Is this the hair of my sister? Who is benefiting from my sister's forced labour? We know what this hair represents, a very physical representation of never again happening again. We must act now before the only voice left to speak is one of regret.

My sister Dr Gulshan Abbas was taken as a victim for my activism in the US, and her daughters, American citizens, haven't had any information on her whereabouts since September 2018. Yet, I am the one repeatedly smeared by China's state media. China may buy the corrupt hearts of men. They may threaten, they may punish, they may smear our names and remove earthly possessions, but they will never succeed in silencing us. Will you hear us?

The author of this Opinion article is Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur activist. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how Trump's opposition to mail voting hurts the GOP

Republicans once dominated voting by mail in Florida. But that was before President Donald Trump got involved. After months of hearing Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far...

'Orange Is the New Black' actor Max Talisman to make directorial debut

Actor Max Talisman, best known for Orange Is the New Black series and the horror drama Super Dark Times, is set to make his screenwriting and directorial debut with the romantic comedy, Things Like ThisThe modern-day rom-com follows two you...

Manoj Tiwari urges Mahrarashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and direct the state police to register an FIR in this connection. Wishing Tha...

Two minors held for raping, killing toddler in UP

A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by two minor boys of her village in Uttar Pradesh Bahraich, police said on TuesdayThe incident took place at Manjjriya village under Visheshwarganj Police Station area. The girl w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020