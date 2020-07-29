Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine tighten regional cooperation

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz hosted the talks attended also by his counterparts from Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius, and Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba. In a joint declaration, the ministers highlighted security threats to the region and condemned Russia's “aggression” in eastern Ukraine, calling on Moscow to respect Ukraine's borders and territory.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:29 IST
Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine tighten regional cooperation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine on Tuesday announced a new platform for increasing cooperation in security, economy, and political matters, as well as for fighting COVID-19. The foreign ministers of the three neighboring nations launched the so-called Lublin Triangle during their meeting in the eastern Polish city of Lublin. It is meant to help their mutual ties and also their ties with the European Union and NATO.

Poland and Lithuania are EU and NATO members, while Ukraine is aspiring to join both organizations, with strong backing from its two neighbors. Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz hosted the talks attended also by his counterparts from Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius, and Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

In a joint declaration, the ministers highlighted security threats to the region and condemned Russia's "aggression" in eastern Ukraine, calling on Moscow to respect Ukraine's borders and territory. The countries also pledged to join up in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuleba said that economic cooperation within the group is also intended to help its members, especially Ukraine, revive their economies after the slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Czaputowicz hinted that the closing of borders might not be used in the future to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in anticipation of a second wave of infections.

Czaputowicz cited opinions that closing borders against the virus might not be a good approach. "We live in a world of interdependence, we must cooperate and we hope that such radical steps as making travel to our countries impossible will not be implemented," Czaputowicz told a news conference following the talks.

The three ministers also visited the Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military brigade, known by its acronym LITPOLUKRBRIG, stationed in Lublin.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020