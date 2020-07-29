Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court in Islamabad conducted the hearing of the fake accounts and mega-money laundering case against 64-year-old Zardari and his 62-year-old sister Talpur.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:50 IST
Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court in Islamabad conducted the hearing of the fake accounts and mega-money laundering case against 64-year-old Zardari and his 62-year-old sister Talpur. After the hearing, the judge adjourned the case till August 7 and directed all accused to be present on the next hearing, when the court is expected to indict Zardari and Talpur. On Friday last week, the accountability court deferred Zardari and Talpur's indictment in the money laundering case. The proceedings could not be held as judge Azam Khan was not available for the hearing.

The scandal surfaced in October 2015 when the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi received reports about fake intra-bank transactions in several banks. According to the FIA, the fake accounts were being run by the Zardari Group and Omni Group, and some other others.

The case made little progress until 2018 when a probe ordered by the Supreme Court concluded that 32 fake bank accounts were being operated by 11 fake entities to launder money from "kickbacks, land grabbing and large scale misappropriation of public funds". Zardari and Talpur were arrested last year and kept in custody for months before being released on bail in December.

They have rejected the charges as fabricated and politically motivated.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia-Pacific: ‘Call to action’ highlights role of family farmers amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Although hundreds of millions of smallholder family farmers in Asia-Pacific produce a majority of the worlds food, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on their livelihoods, according to the Food and Agriculture Organiz...

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline to Sep 30

The government has for the third time extended the deadline for bidding for privatisation of Indias second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL by two months to September 30. While the Cabinet had in November last year approve...

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77 pc, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CFCL on Wednesday reported a 76.82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.38 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 on strong sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.74 c...

Latin America urged to boost green jobs for pandemic recovery

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Latin America could create 15 million new green jobs in climate and nature protection over the next decade if countries aim to cut carbon emissions as part of a sustainable e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020