Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Congress doesn't bring fairness to big tech, will do it with executive orders: Trump

Ahead of the antitrust hearing, US President Donald Trump said that he has taken up the task of bringing fairness to the big technology companies which the Congress till now has failed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:32 IST
If Congress doesn't bring fairness to big tech, will do it with executive orders: Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the antitrust hearing, US President Donald Trump said that he has taken up the task of bringing fairness to the big technology companies which the Congress till now has failed. "If Congress does not bring fairness to big tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!" Trump tweeted.

The heads of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook will be testifying on antitrust law on Wednesday before a House Judiciary subcommittee. According to The Washington Post, the hearing is expected to be a broad review of the tech giants' business practices -- from the way they handle online content to the treatment of their workers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be facing questions from lawmakers who believe that Amazon had previously misled the committee about the inner-workings of its online marketplace. Meanwhile, Apple, Google and Facebook will be facing lawmakers who have heard from a range of competing companies and digital experts, who say Silicon Valley is too big and powerful, harming new online players and resulting in higher prices or worse service for consumers, The Washington Post reported.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tech executives will be testifying from the West Coast while some members of Congress attend the hearing in person. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA eyes 'strict compliance' for virus relief plan

FIFAs USD 1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat will come with strict compliance and audit requirements, the governing body of soccer said Wednesday. The massive spending plan aim...

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

By Darnell Christie and Sonia Elks LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth fuelled by the warehousing of cash in de...

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an immunity card to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums....

UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience -- and a thick skin -- to become the governments face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020