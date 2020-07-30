Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heatwave adds to health alert as Europe masks up to prevent COVID

A heatwave hit Europe on Thursday just as Madrid made wearing masks compulsory to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, and Julian Martinez said his beard wasn't making it any easier to keep his face covered in the heat.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:49 IST
Heatwave adds to health alert as Europe masks up to prevent COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A heatwave hit Europe on Thursday just as Madrid made wearing masks compulsory to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, and Julian Martinez said his beard wasn't making it any easier to keep his face covered in the heat. But the 60-year-old Spanish civil servant wasn't taking his mask off.

"I've been wearing a mask for so many days in the heat that it doesn't bother me that much," he said. Temperatures soared across Europe on Thursday, heading above 40 Celsius (104 F) in places, adding extreme heat to the health warnings of a continent already taking fresh measures to rein in a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

The heat undoubtedly made it more difficult to wear face masks in the Spanish capital. Spain's meteorological agency said the hot air was coming from Africa and would last until Saturday. In Rome, where the temperature hit 38C on Thursday and was set to go to 39C on Friday, authorities told the elderly and children not to go out in the hottest part of the day.

The Swiss weather agency advised people to drink plenty of water, eat cool dishes and avoid physical exertion. On Cyprus, the heatwave hit earlier this week, with temperatures already up in the 40s since Monday.

"It's really hot. We're not used to it. We've generally got a temperate climate in Brittany," said Mael Delaunay, 19, enjoying a cool drink with friends on a terrace by the sea in the town of Quiberon in the Brittany region of Northern France. "They say with global warming, Brittany is going to become like the Cote d'Azur."

Back in Madrid, the uncomfortable combination of heat and face masks was driving home the importance of following health advice. "Your breath gets very warm -- your glasses, there are lots of problems," said Ana Gonzalez. "But you put it all aside when you think that it's protection and there's no choice about wearing it. You forget about the face mask and that's it. It's the only way. At least, that's what I do."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will seek floor test, MLAs being lured now with bigger bribes: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the sess...

NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

NASAs next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Floridas Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a 2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earths planetary neighbor.The next-generation ...

Motor racing-Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over anti-racism protests

Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean said on Thursday they had cleared the air after the six-times Formula One champion accused the Haas driver of wanting to drop anti-racism protests.Mercedes driver Hamilton had spoken critically of Grosjean...

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government on Thursday said it had agreed to a series of measures with Airbus aimed at propping up the sector and averting job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020