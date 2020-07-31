Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ military misled public over civilian casualties in 2010 Afghan raid - enquiry

Operation Burnham, carried out by New Zealand troops and allied forces in Afghanistan's Tirgiran Valley on Aug. 21-22, 2010, resulted in civilian casualties, according to the book "Hit & Run" by Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson. The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said for years reports of civilian casualties were baseless but on Friday Defence Force Chief Air Marshal Kevin Short said there had been "organisational and administrative failings".

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:16 IST
NZ military misled public over civilian casualties in 2010 Afghan raid - enquiry
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

New Zealand's military misled government ministers and the public for years over civilian casualties in an operation in Afghanistan in 2010, investigators concluded in a report released on Friday. Operation Burnham, carried out by New Zealand troops and allied forces in Afghanistan's Tirgiran Valley on Aug. 21-22, 2010, resulted in civilian casualties, according to the book "Hit & Run" by Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said for years reports of civilian casualties were baseless but on Friday Defence Force Chief Air Marshal Kevin Short said there had been "organisational and administrative failings". "NZDF acknowledges and regrets these mistakes," Short said in a statement.

The investigators said in the report it was likely a girl died as a result of the operation. At least seven men were killed, three of whom were identified as insurgents, and there was evidence linking two others to the insurgent group, the report said.

The enquiry was unable to determine whether the two other people killed were insurgents or civilians. At least six civilians were wounded.

It found that troops operated with proper authorisation, and only one of those killed was shot by a New Zealand soldier. "While there was no organised institutional strategy to cover up civilian casualties, between 2010 and 2017 NZDF made a series of incorrect and misleading statements in briefings to ministers and in public statements, to the effect that the allegations of civilian casualties had been investigated and found to be 'baseless' or 'unfounded'," the report said.

NZDF also failed to adequately remedy its incorrect statements and advice, even after it knew they were wrong, the report said, adding that NZDF personnel edited out of reports from Afghanistan that there may have been civilian casualties. The report also found that one insurgent was tortured after he was handed over to Afghan custody, but senior leaders in New Zealand were not briefed, nor were any further steps taken.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan plans state funeral for democracy champion labelled 'sinner' by mainland media

The Taiwanese government on Friday said it will hold a state funeral for former President Lee Teng-hui, a figure respected on the island for ending autocratic rule but branded by mainland Chinese state media as a national sinner. Dubbed Mr....

India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing. Infections jump...

Rugby-Wallabies lock Simmons to leave Waratahs, linked with Irish

Wallabies test centurion Rob Simmons has confirmed he will leave the New South Wales Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU competition to take a deal overseas. Simmons has been linked with a move to English Premiership club London Irish...

Mets' Porcello looks to bounce back vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves look to continue building momentum while the visiting New York Mets will try to stop a brief slide when the division rivals meet again Friday. The four-game series will mark the second time the National League East foes h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020