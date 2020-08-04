China will retaliate if Chinese journalists in U.S. forced out

China will take retaliatory measures should all Chinese journalists based in the United States be forced to leave the country, including targeting U.S. journalists in Hong Kong, Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday. "Given that the US side hasn't renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US," Hu said in a statement on Twitter. "If that's the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK."

The Global Times newspaper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.