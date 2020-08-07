Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel near Lebanon border, Israeli military says

Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel near Lebanon border, Israeli military saysReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:26 IST
Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Thursday, Israel's military said.
No further details were immediately available. There were no immediate reports of any explosions and Israel Radio said the sirens were apparently a false alarm.
Tensions have been high in recent weeks between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
