Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel says it shot down drone on Golan Heights overnight

There was no immediate comment from Iran. Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:47 IST
Israel says it shot down drone on Golan Heights overnight
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Israel's military said on Friday it had shot down a drone overnight that crossed into Israeli airspace near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau at the frontier with Syria.

No other details were given, though the army said it was not connected to the triggering of sirens later in the day by a false alarm regarding a drone infiltration. Israel has been on high alert as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Earlier in the week Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria. It described the strikes as retaliation for an attempted bombing of the border fence by an enemy squad that Israel's military chief on Friday said was sent by Iran. There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Federal suit filed against Saudi crown prince by ex-official

A former top Saudi counterterrorism official has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alleging the royal tried to trap and kill him in the US and Canada. The lawsuit filed by Saad Alja...

Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSC

India has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists unsurprisingly continue to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, calling for focused internatio...

Madhuri Dixit takes 2020 challenge, shares quirky collage featuring different moods

Evergreen star Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest addition to the legion of celebrities taking the 2020 challenge. The actor on Friday shared a quirky collage featuring her different moods in the first 9 months of the year. The Kalank actor s...

Replacing Ravi as interlocutor will derail talks: Naga group

Appointing a new interlocutor will take the Naga peace talks back to zero, said the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups NNPG, maintaining that Governor RN Ravi has exhibited a serious commitment to resolving the decades-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020