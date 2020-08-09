Left Menu
Development News Edition

LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland

Szutowicz was put in pre-trial detention for two months for acts of civil disobedience, including using a knife to cut the tires of a van that drives around broadcasting anti-LGBT messages, including a claim that “homosexuals are preparing society to accept pedophilia.”

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:34 IST
LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland
Saturday's protest comes a day after LGBT rights supporters scuffled with police who arrested the activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, known best as “Margot.” Image Credit: ANI

A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. "You will not lock all of us up!" people chanted at the demonstration that appeared to have drawn thousands, many of them young adults. Most wore masks to battle coronavirus.

Saturday's protest comes a day after LGBT rights supporters scuffled with police who arrested the activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, known best as "Margot." Police said they detained 48 people, while activists said police used rough tactics against them. "The police were aggressively pushing the protesters out of the way, knocking people to the ground and holding them down with their boots," the group said.

The protests come amid an intensifying standoff in Poland between the LGBT rights movement and the conservative government, which has declared it an alien, dangerous "ideology." President Andrzej Duda, who was sworn in for a second term Thursday, won re-election on a strong anti-LGBT platform, and social tensions have been rising. Szutowicz was put in pre-trial detention for two months for acts of civil disobedience, including using a knife to cut the tires of a van that drives around broadcasting anti-LGBT messages, including a claim that "homosexuals are preparing society to accept paedophilia." She belongs to a group called Stop Bzdurom — "Stop the Nonsense" — which has been putting rainbow flags on Warsaw statues, including one of Jesus, infuriating the conservative government.

Those defending her say that the legal measures being against her are disproportionate. Lawyers have not had contact with her, her defence lawyer said. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro defended the police behaviour as appropriate. He accused opposition politicians who are defending the LGBT protesters of supporting "banditry." "Perhaps the knife that was used to destroy the van back then will be used for a bigger crime next time," Ziobro said. "There can be no license for this type of attack ... we have to agree with this and stand together against criminals." Protesters are further angered because Szutowicz, who was born into a male body and whose name at birth is Michal, has been put into male detention, though she feels like a woman.

Dunja Mijatovic, the human rights commission for the Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights body, called Saturday for Margot's immediate release. "Order to detain her for 2 months sends a very chilling signal for #FreedomOfSpeech & #LGBT rights in #Poland," Mijatovic tweeted.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum

The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They can strengthen their position and weaken New Orleans plight when they play the Pelicans on Sunday near Orlando.San Antonio 30-38 is in 10th place, a half-ga...

Priest, a seminary rector, slain in El Salvador

A Roman Catholic priest has been shot to death along a road in El Salvador and church authorities on Saturday called for an investigation of the slaying. The church celebrated a Mass on Saturday for the Rev. Ricardo Antonio Cortez, who was ...

Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Hanoi Vietnam Aug 9 ANIVNA Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to ...

US COVID-19 count nears 5 million

Moscow Russia, Aug 9 ANISputnik Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020