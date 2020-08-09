France to ask UK to pay 30 million pounds to police English Channel - newspaper

The French government will ask Britain to pay 30 million pounds ($39.12 million) to police the English Channel to bring down the flow migrants coming to the UK in boats across the Channel from France, The Sunday Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3kpCKKc.

UK ministers had not yet decided on whether to agree to the French demands, the newspaper reported, citing a source from Britain's Home Office. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds)