Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks

“This band has the ideal characteristics for 5G deployment — to travel long distances to ensure that all Americans have access to the network, while delivering ultra-fast and high performance that will power technologies in the future,” said Michael Kratsios, the US chief technology officer. Wireless industry trade group CTIA applauded the move Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:12 IST
Pentagon offers military airwaves for 5G wireless networks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon plans to free up a big chunk of its military airwaves in the US for high-speed internet service, part of a broader push to get ahead of China in the deployment of 5G wireless technology. The Trump administration announced Monday that it has identified radio spectrum used for radar defense systems that can be shared with commercial telecommunications providers without compromising national security.

5G is a new technical standard for the "fifth generation" of wireless networks that promises faster speeds; less lag, or "latency," when connecting to the network; and the ability to connect many devices to the internet without bogging it down. 5G networks will ideally be better able to handle more users, lots of sensors and heavy traffic. But a June report by the Congressional Research Service said there aren't as many frequencies available for 5G technology in the US compared to other countries because the American military holds so much of the usable spectrum. That's in contrast to China, which has been investing in building out networks using these less-expensive bands.

White House officials said that the Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction 100 megahertz of "mid-band" spectrum beginning in December 2021 for use as soon as mid-2022. It has previously been used for shipboard and airborne radar systems. "This band has the ideal characteristics for 5G deployment — to travel long distances to ensure that all Americans have access to the network, while delivering ultra-fast and high performance that will power technologies in the future," said Michael Kratsios, the US chief technology officer.

Wireless industry trade group CTIA applauded the move Monday. "Opening up this critical block of mid-band spectrum for full power commercial operations will enhance US competitiveness in the 5G ecosystem," said a statement from Meredith Attwell Baker, the trade association's CEO.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for college football to play on despite COVID-19 fears

President Donald Trump called on U.S. colleges to proceed with the fall football season amid reports on Monday that it could be canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The student-athletes have been working too hard for the...

Soccer-Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen as he tormented the Germans to lead his side into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday.Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving th...

U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

A final report by State Departments Acting Inspector General found U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos emergency certification on arms sales to Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia were in accordance with the law, a senior department of...

Explosion targets convoy carrying U.S. military equipment near Iraq-Kuwait crossing -sources

An explosion near the Jraischan border crossing at the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border on Monday evening targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three Iraqi security forces told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if there were any U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020