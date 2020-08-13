Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let it flow: Trump administration eases showerhead rules

Publicly talking about the need to keep his hair “perfect,” President Donald Trump has made increasing water flow and dialing back long held appliance conservation standards — from light bulbs to toilets to dishwashers — a personal issue. But consumer and conservation groups said the Department of Energy's proposed loosening of a 28-year-old energy law that includes appliance standards is silly, unnecessary and wasteful, especially as the West bakes through a historic two-decade-long megadrought.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:05 IST
Let it flow: Trump administration eases showerhead rules
Representative Image Image Credit: coutts

The Trump Administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn't getting wet enough. Publicly talking about the need to keep his hair "perfect," President Donald Trump has made increasing water flow and dialing back long held appliance conservation standards — from light bulbs to toilets to dishwashers — a personal issue.

But consumer and conservation groups said the Department of Energy's proposed loosening of a 28-year-old energy law that includes appliance standards is silly, unnecessary and wasteful, especially as the West bakes through a historic two-decade-long megadrought. Since 1992, federal law has dictated that new showerheads shouldn't pour more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute (9.5 liters).

As newer shower fixtures came out with multiple nozzles, the Obama administration defined the showerhead restrictions to apply to what comes out in total. So if there are four nozzles, no more than 2.5 gallons total should come out between all four.

The new proposal Wednesday would allow each nozzle to spray as much as 2.5 gallons, not just the overall showerhead. With four or five or more nozzles, "you could have 10, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead, literally probably washing you out of the bathroom," said Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

On the White House South Lawn in July, Trump made the issue personal: "So showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect." DeLaski and officials at Consumer Reports said there's been no public outcry or need for change. The Department of Energy's own database of 12,499 showerheads showed 74 per cent of them use two gallons or less water per minute, which is 20 per cent less than the federal standard. "Frankly it's silly," deLaski said. "The country faces serious problems. We've got a pandemic, serious long-term drought throughout much of the West. We've got global climate change. Showerheads aren't one of our problems." Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said the 2013 Obama definition of showerhead clashes with what Congress intended and the standards of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

If the rule is adopted, Hynes said it would be "allowing Americans — not Washington bureaucrats — to choose what kind of showerheads they have in their homes." Officials at the industry group Plumbing Manufacturers International did not respond to a request for comment. Appliance and plumbing energy and water conservation standards save consumers about USD 500 a year on energy bills, deLaski said.

If people are having trouble getting water flowing in their shower, they should check their home's water pressure and can replace a faulty showerhead for not much money, deLaski said. A 2016 test of showerheads by Consumer Reports found that the best rated showerheads — including a USD 20 model — provided a pleasing amount of water flow and met federal standards, according to David Friedman, a Consumer Reports vice president and former acting assistant energy secretary.

DeLaski said he has had a hard time understanding the president's shower concerns. "If the president needs help finding a good shower, we can point him to some great consumer websites that help you identify a good showerhead that provides a dense soak and a good shower," deLaski said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OTPatrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first gam...

Internet exchange De-Cix doubles India presence to 10 data centres

Internet exchange De-Cix on Thursday said it has doubled its point of presence PoP in India to 10 data centres to facilitate trade of bandwidth for various online applications and services. The expansion of De-Cix follows over a two-fold ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up, oil off, with eyes on U.S. stimulus

Stocks edged up on Thursday on lingering bets over a stalled U.S. economic relief deal, while trade war angst and the coronavirus pandemic held back the bulls. Tech shares powered higher on Wall Street while the euro edged up against the U....

Tata Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648 cr in Q1

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 714.03 crore during th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020