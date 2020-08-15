Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief 'deeply concerned' over environmental threat posed by stricken oil tanker off Yemen coast

Guterres said the potential oil slick in the Red Sea would not only “severely harm Red Sea ecosystems relied on by 30 million people across the region”, but would also force the Hudaydah port to close for months – further exacerbating Yemen’s already severe economic crisis and “cut off millions of people from access to food and other essential commodities.” “The Secretary-General urges the removal of any obstacles to the efforts needed to mitigate the dangers posed by the Safer tanker without delay,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:16 IST
UN chief 'deeply concerned' over environmental threat posed by stricken oil tanker off Yemen coast

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the condition of an oil tanker moored off the western coast of Yemen, his spokesperson has said. Built in 1974, the FSO Safer oil tanker reportedly sprang a leak in 2019, after being used as a storage vessel since the late 1980s, and was abandoned after its engine room flooded with seawater, threatening to destabilise the vessel and discharge its cargo.

The aging ship has had almost no maintenance since the civil conflict in Yemen intensified in 2015 and risks causing a major oil spill, explosion or fire, that would have catastrophic environmental and humanitarian consequences for Yemen and the region. Guterres said the potential oil slick in the Red Sea would not only “severely harm Red Sea ecosystems relied on by 30 million people across the region”, but would also force the Hudaydah port to close for months – further exacerbating Yemen’s already severe economic crisis and “cut off millions of people from access to food and other essential commodities.” “The Secretary-General urges the removal of any obstacles to the efforts needed to mitigate the dangers posed by the Safer tanker without delay,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. The UN chief specifically called for granting independent technical experts “unconditional access to the tanker to assess its condition and conduct any possible initial repairs”, he said. “The assessment will provide crucial scientific evidence for the next steps to be taken in order to avert catastrophe,” Dujarric said. International environmental group Greenpeace has written a letter to the Secretary-General, calling on the UN to make the situation its top priority and use its “full diplomatic and technical capacity to carry out an urgent on-board technical assessment to determine what repairs are needed to make the vessel at least temporarily safe”. Last month, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) chief, Inger Andersen, told the Security Council that "the clock was ticking for getting a UN team of experts aboard the Safer, before it spills its cargo of 1.148 million barrels of light crude oil into the Red Sea, triggering what would likely then be an “environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed everything so that we could breathe freely, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Today is the day for rememberin...

'Schitt's Creek' actor Noah Reid marries Clare Stone

Schitts Creek star Noah Reid has tied the knot with actor Clare Stone. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Canadian star revealed that he got married to Stone, 28, on July 25.A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020, he posted alongside seve...

ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore through QIP of equity shares

ICICI Bank said on Saturday it has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutions placement and raised about Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of 41.89 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per unit. ...

Report of positive virus test clouds Reds-Pirates matchup

Coming off their 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the host Cincinnati Reds are hopeful that Trevor Bauer can pitch them to a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. However, it was uncertain early Saturday whether the game would even take pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020