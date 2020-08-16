Left Menu
US: Sindhi Foundation holds protests outside Pak envoy's house against enforced disappearance

A US-based Sindhi organisation, along with Balochis and Pashtuns, on Saturday staged a protest against enforced disappearance outside the residence of Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, in Washington.

16-08-2020
Recent, Sarang Joyo went missing from his home in Karachi.. Image Credit: ANI

A US-based Sindhi organisation, along with Balochis and Pashtuns, on Saturday, staged a protest against enforced disappearance outside the residence of Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, in Washington. During the protest outside the Pakistani ambassador's house, Munawar Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation told ANI: "Enforced disappearance is a crime against humanity, and we are continuing our struggle, until the world, especially the United States and the United Nation, they declare Pakistan as a terrorist state."

"In the past seven weeks, 92 people have disappeared in Pakistan. And what nobody knows where they are!' said the Sindhi leader. Recently, Sarang Joyo went missing from his home in Karachi. Joyo, a research associate by profession was actively campaigning for the release of the many missing persons of Sindh.

Raja Joyo, cousin of Sarang Joyo went missing from his home in Karachi suspects like many other missing ethnic minorities, Sarang was abducted by Pakistani security forces hunting separatists, who for decades have waged a campaign for greater autonomy or independence. "Where is our democracy in Pakistan, why the judiciary is unable to say against anything about ISI about the military agencies?" Raja asked. Protestors say China's stakes are rising in Pakistan. Together the two nations are building a false narrative against India. And one such classic example is raking up of Kashmir issue at the United Nations.

A political activist from Gilgit Baltistan has condemned the Chinese saying Beijing must be stopped by the international community. "China is taking the lead in formulating Pakistan's foreign policy, as well as economic policies. This is a huge alarm for the rest of the world," Senge H Sering, the director of the Institute of Gilgit Baltistan told ANI.

Frequent protests are being held in different cities and towns of Sindh province to highlight the atrocities committed by the security agencies in the knowledge of the federal government. (ANI)

