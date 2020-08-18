Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli travel agency signs deal to sell packages to UAE's Rixos hotels

Israel's Aviation Links said on Tuesday it would start selling vacation packages to Rixos hotels in the United Arab Emirates, the latest deal in the wake of the countries agreeing to normalise relations. Nir Mazor, vice president of Aviation, said the packages would initially be available to Israelis with entry permits to the Emirates and later to all citizens once the deal is completed.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:45 IST
Israeli travel agency signs deal to sell packages to UAE's Rixos hotels

Israel's Aviation Links said on Tuesday it would start selling vacation packages to Rixos hotels in the United Arab Emirates, the latest deal in the wake of the countries agreeing to normalise relations. The agreement is the first in the tourism industry after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday they would normalise diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

Until now, Israeli tourists have largely not been allowed to enter the Gulf country, although some business executives with dual nationalities have entered using non-Israeli passports. Aviation, which operates as the Kishrey Teufa travel agency in Israel, said the packages to four Rixos hotels will be available for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in mid-October and using flights on Turkish Airlines.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was also preparing for direct flights over Saudi Arabia. Nir Mazor, vice president of Aviation, said the packages would initially be available to Israelis with entry permits to the Emirates and later to all citizens once the deal is completed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airborne viruses may spread on dust, non-respiratory particles: Study

Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibres and other microscopic particles, and not just expiratory droplets, according to a study published on Tuesday that has implications for the novel coronavirus transmission. Its real...

Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian womens hockey team skipper Rani Rampal has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Earlier in the day, Indias star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and 2016 Paralympic gol...

Ishant among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award

India pacer Ishant Sharma was on Tuesday named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this years Arjuna award by the sports ministrys selection committee. Male recurve archer Atanu Das, womens hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cri...

A Smart, Digital PR Platform, ‘Primex News Network’ Launched on Independence Day

One-of-a-kind Digital PR Platform Aimed at Smart Media Solutions Launched Unfurls a wide spectrum of advertising, PR and digital media spectrums Provides combined PR distribution and media monitoring services On the occasion of 74t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020