Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach

Marriott International Inc , the world's largest hotel operator, is facing a London class action brought by millions of former hotel guests demanding compensation after their personal data was hacked in one of the largest data breaches in history. Martin Bryant, founder of technology and media consultancy Big Revolution, is leading the claim for English and Welsh-domiciled guests after more than 300 million customer records from Marriott's global database, potentially including passport and credit card details, were hacked between 2014 and 2018.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:00 IST
Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MarriottIntl)

Marriott International Inc , the world's largest hotel operator, is facing a London class action brought by millions of former hotel guests demanding compensation after their personal data was hacked in one of the largest data breaches in history.

Martin Bryant, founder of technology and media consultancy Big Revolution, is leading the claim for English and Welsh-domiciled guests after more than 300 million customer records from Marriott's global database, potentially including passport and credit card details, were hacked between 2014 and 2018. "I hope this case will raise awareness of the value of our personal data, result in fair compensation ... and also serve notice to other data owners that they must hold our data responsibly," he said in a statement.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for loss of control of personal data, automatically includes guests who made a reservation for one of the former Starwood brand hotels - including Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and St. Regis hotels - before Sept. 10, 2018. Bryant is represented by law firm Hausfeld and the case is funded by Harbour Litigation.

Around seven million UK guest records were involved, according to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which last year proposed a 99.2 million pound ($133 million) fine over the breach. A London-based spokeswoman for Marriott was not immediately available for comment.

Marriott announced in 2018 that hackers had accessed its Starwood hotels reservation database and notified the FBI. "We fell short of what our guests deserve," Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said at the time.

Attorneys filed a lawsuit in a Maryland federal court within hours of the disclosure. Others followed suit in the U.S. and Canada. The London class action has been filed in the High Court after a landmark Court of Appeal decision last October that a collective action could be served against Internet giant Google over alleged unlawful tracking of iPhone users in 2011 and 2012 through third party cookies.

Google is appealing. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks Unveils Official New Jersey and Website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Cricket team St Lucia Zouks owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd., the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab - today virtually unveiled its new official jersey and website - www.zouksonfire.com. These new an...

Dodgers go for 8 straight; Mariners look to halt skid

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly can do no wrong, while the ice-cold Seattle Mariners havent seen much go right as of late. The Dodgers bid for their eighth straight victory on Wednesday when they travel to Seattle to continue thei...

Odisha CHSE declares Class 12 Commerce result; 74.95 pc students pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE, Odisha on Wednesday declared Class 12 result for the Commerce stream 2020 exams. Out of a total of 25,772, who students appeared in this years examinations, 19,318 students have passed the exa...

Neymar in danger of missing UCL final after swapping shirts with opponent

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is in danger of missing the Champions League finals after swapping shirts with the opponent. Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, and after that, Neymar was seen swa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020