Fourteen hospitalized after ammonia gas leak in southern India - report

Fourteen hospitalized after ammonia gas leak in southern India - reportReuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:35 IST
Fourteen people were hospitalized in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh following an ammonia gas leak from a dairy unit, Reuters partner ANI reported early on Friday.
The gas leak has been contained at the dairy, according to the ANI report. (https://bit.ly/2CLq9jD)
The latest incident comes three months after a deadly gas leak near the port city of Visakhapatnam, at a plant operated by a unit of South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, killed 12 and led to the hospitalization of hundreds.
