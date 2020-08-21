Left Menu
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Banda Sea off Indonesia -EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea off Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, as it revised upwards a prior figure of 6.8.

The quake was at a depth of 640 km (398 miles), said the agency, which had earlier estimated a magnitude of 6.6. But it was not powerful enough to trigger a tsunami in the Indian Ocean region, said a monitor, Tsunami Service Provider Indonesia.

Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific's seismically active "Ring of Fire", has suffered deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

