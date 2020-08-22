Italy reports over 1,000 coronavirus cases for first time since mid-May

Rome [Italy], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Italy witnessed the daily coronavirus tally pass the 1,000 marks on Saturday for the first time since mid-May, figures published by the Health Ministry showed.

Another 1,071 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, up from 947 the day before. The country reported 1,402 new cases on May 12.

Three more coronavirus patients died in the past day, down from nine on Friday. Further, 243 people were declared virus-free, down from 247 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)