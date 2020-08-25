US: Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

Kenosha became the US' latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night, while Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden immediately condemned the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalised in serious condition.

Police in the former auto manufacturing centre of 100,000 people midway between Milwaukee and Chicago said Blake was shot while they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. They did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene or say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, and they released no details on the domestic dispute. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Blake's family, said Blake was "simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident." The officers were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police, while the state Justice Department investigates. And Kenosha County imposed an 8 pm curfew to try to head off another round of violence Monday night.

The shooting happened around 5 pm Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online. Kenosha police do not have body cameras. In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn't clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down. "While we do not have all of the details yet," the governor said in a statement, "what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country." Biden called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" and said the officers "must be held accountable." "This morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force," he said, just over two months before Election Day in a country already roiled by the recent deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. "Those shots pierce the soul of our nation." Republicans and the police union accused the politicians of rushing to judgment, reflecting the deep partisan divide in Wisconsin, a key presidential battleground state. Wisconsin GOP members also decried the violent protests, echoing the law-and-order theme that President Donald Trump has been using in his reelection campaign.

"As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident," Pete Deates president of the Kenosha police union, said in a statement. He called the governor's statement "wholly irresponsible." Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued the following day. The records contain no further details and do not list an attorney for Blake. It was unclear whether that case had anything to do with the shooting.

Laquisha Booker, who is Blake's partner, told NBC's Milwaukee affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that the couple's three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him. "That man just literally grabbed him by his shirt and looked the other way and was just shooting him. With the kids in the back screaming. Screaming," Booker said.

Crump, the attorney who has also represented the Floyd and Taylor families, called the police officers' actions "irresponsible, reckless and inhumane" and added: "It's a miracle he's still alive." In the unrest that followed, social media posts showed neighbours gathering in the surrounding streets and shouting at police. Some chanted, "No justice, no peace!" Others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. In a scene that mirrored the widespread protests in recent months over police brutality and racial inequality, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which houses the police and sheriff's departments. Authorities mostly blocked off the building, which officials said was closed on Monday because of damage.

Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cautioned the public and elected officials against "racing towards judgment," given how few details were known..