Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; U.S. theaters slowly reopen and more

Box Office: Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to a decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopen

After months-long cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and other parts of the country that we're able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios' "Unhinged," a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet since the pandemic hit.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings, and nightlife. The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organizers said in a statement.