Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; U.S. theaters slowly reopen and more

The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organisers said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; U.S. theaters slowly reopen and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to a decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopen

After months-long cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and other parts of the country that we're able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios' "Unhinged," a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet since the pandemic hit.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings, and nightlife. The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organizers said in a statement.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels A...

President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020