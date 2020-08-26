Terror attack foiled in NW Pakistan, three terrorists arrested
The terrorists were planning to attack a police station in Charsadda district of KPK but were caught before they could execute their terror plan, police said. Explosives in large quantity have been recovered from the terrorists, who are being interrogated by the counter terrorism department of the KPK Police.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:51 IST
Pakistani security forces on Wednesday foiled a suspected terror attack in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the sacred month of Muharram with the arrest of three terrorists. The terrorists were planning to attack a police station in Charsadda district of KPK but were caught before they could execute their terror plan, police said.
Explosives in large quantity have been recovered from the terrorists, who are being interrogated by the counter terrorism department of the KPK Police. The police said that it would have been catastrophic had they been succeeded in their designs.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Charsadda district
- KPK Police
ALSO READ
India rejects "lies and half-truths" on J&K penned by Pakistani envoy to China
MQM to mark Pakistani independence day as ‘Black Day’ in UK
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir