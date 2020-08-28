Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands to protest police brutality in US Capital on anniversary of MLK 'Dream' speech

Many thousands are expected in the streets of the US capital, Washington, DC, on Friday to protest against racially motivated police brutality, reinforcing the message ahead of the presidential election and positioning the Black Lives Matter movement as the latest iteration of a centuries-long fight for the emancipation of communities of colour.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:24 IST
Thousands to protest police brutality in US Capital on anniversary of MLK 'Dream' speech
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US] Aug 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Many thousands are expected in the streets of the US capital, Washington, DC, on Friday to protest against racially motivated police brutality, reinforcing the message ahead of the presidential election and positioning the Black Lives Matter movement as the latest iteration of a centuries-long fight for the emancipation of communities of colour. The rally is timed to the 57th anniversary of the anti-segregation March on Washington and will be held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.

It also comes three months since George Floyd's death under the knee of a police officer sparked a nationwide civil rights campaign and a day after President Donald Trump accepted the re-nomination, starting a countdown to November 3. "Instigated from the protest movement that has risen up since the police killing of George Floyd, the 'Get Off Our Necks' Commitment March on Washington will be a day of action that will demonstrate our commitment to fighting for policing and criminal justice," the National Action Network, a civil rights advocacy organizing the event, said in a statement.

The program starts at 11.00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT) with speeches at the Lincoln Memorial. At 1:00 pm protesters will march to the Martin Luther King memorial to finish up the event by 3:00 pm. The initial permit estimated a turnout of 100,000 people, but organizers have now lower numbers and urge protesters from the localities with the highest COVID-19 rates to hold "satellite" rallies instead of travelling to Washington, DC, which mandates a 14-day quarantine for some visitors.

The march will be led by those who "know the pain" with relatives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and other Afro-Americans killed by law enforcement officers expected to address the audience. The Black Lives Matter movement has become a major issue in the 2020 US Presidential campaign with the Democratic opposition seen as more sympathetic to protesters' demands while their Republican rivals, including Trump, prefer to focus on the need to counter an upsurge of violence which often tarnishes the movement. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orioles looking for payback against Blue Jays

After being swept in a three-game series at home by the Toronto Blue Jays last week, the Baltimore Orioles will be seeking revenge Friday night when the teams open a four-game series in Buffalo. The Blue Jays sweep Aug. 17-19 was part of a ...

Taiwan's Mediatek pushes for permission to supply Huawei after U.S. curbs

Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek Inc said on Friday it had applied to the U.S. government for permission to continue supplying Chinas Huawei after new U.S. curbs take effect in mid-September amid rising China-U.S. tensions.The Trump adminis...

Ludhiana gets mobile pet grooming services amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper routine activities pet groomers in Punjabs Ludhiana have found a new way of providing services to their customers. In a unique initiative, a moving pet salon has been introduced to provide door-t...

Rockies get back to action as Padres visit

Matt Kemp and the Colorado Rockies return to the diamond on Friday when they host the San Diego Padres in the opener of a four-game series between the National League West rivals. Kemp chose to sit out Wednesdays victory over the Arizona Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020